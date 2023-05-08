Tennis consult with coach

Caleb and Logan Jergenson talk to Coach Kandy Chain at the tennis tournament n Billings.

 Courtesy photo

The Park High tennis team competed in the Mayfair Tournament in Billings on Friday and Saturday.

Both the girls and boys teams struggled to clench victories against other schools, with the only team win being the boys’ victory over Fergus.

