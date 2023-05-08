The Park High tennis team competed in the Mayfair Tournament in Billings on Friday and Saturday.
Both the girls and boys teams struggled to clench victories against other schools, with the only team win being the boys’ victory over Fergus.
However, the team has built a strong bond throughout the season that continues to grow. Starting in the early parts of the season, as the team tackled the daunting task of clearing the courts of ice, many team members began forming a special connection.
Last Thursday during practice, a moose was spotted down by the lagoon. The team expectantly finished practice, and then rushed over to get a better view of the moose.
As they were approaching the road, the moose came running out of the water and up into the grass by the courts. The whole team turned around and ran away.
Another crazy thing that happened to the team occurred over the weekend in Billings. After the first day of the tournament, the team was checking in to their hotel. All eight boys who were at the tournament got on the elevator together. As they were on their way up to the fourth floor, the elevator broke.
After a minute of laughing and marveling at the situation they were currently in, the team called Coach Kandy Chain and put her on speaker phone. By this time, the girls team had found out what was going on and had gathered outside of the elevator. The hotel then called the fire department who came to free the trapped boys team.
By the time everyone had been cleared out, the boys had an awesome story to tell about how they were trapped on an elevator for 30 minutes with all of their overnight bags, and tennis equipment.
In Billings, many individuals put up strong performances as they were cheered on by their teammates. Sophomore Kepler Jacobik summed up her thoughts on the weekend.
“I played good and won one (match),” said Jacobik. “There was only one match that I disliked the way I played.”
Jacobik came into the season with her engine revving and has only speed up since.
Coach Pete Cocotos said, “Kepler has really gotten a lot better, really fast.”
Jacobik is now facing some of the toughest competition at tournaments and is still finding ways to be competitive.
Another player on the girls side who continues to excel throughout the season is the No. 1 singles player Tess Cocotos.
Cocotos played in four complete singles matches and filled in for some doubles games. Against Hardin, the top Ranger girl won in a tiebreaker. The final score was 2-6, 6-3, 10- 4.
Cocotos also won against Custer County 6-3, 6-2.
While the top singles player won two matches, she also lost two. Cocotos put up a fight against Havre’s top singles player losing 5-7, 6-7, (3-7). The other game that Cocotos lost was also a close match that could’ve gone differently based on the day. But she lost to Fergus’ ace player 5-7, 4-6.
On the boys team, there were a couple of outstanding performances that stood out. The No. 1 doubles team of Logan Jergenson (10th grade) and Houston Dunn (11th grade) beat Havre in a close match that involved two tiebreakers. The final score was 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 10-1. Jergenson and Dunn also played well in two other matches but lost them both.
Another player who stepped up into a big role during the tournament was Max Favor (11th grade). The No. 2 singles player Carter Frederickson (12th grade) was out for the whole tournament with a shoulder injury. This meant his matches had to be covered by other members of the Ranger team, meaning some players played two matches against the same team.
Favor played as the No. 2 singles player against Billings Central, Havre, and Fergus winning two of those matches. Favor beat Fergus’s player 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, and he beat the No. 2 singles player from Havre 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Favor also played doubles against Havre and Fergus.
Coach Chain continues to encourage her players to stay focused and keep working. With the divisional tournament rapidly approaching, now is the most important time to have effective practices. The divisional tournament is scheduled for May 18-19 in East Helena.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.