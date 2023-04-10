Track team

The Park High track team works out recently and prepares for the upcoming track & field season.

 Courtesy

The snow is finally melting, and the Park High track and field team is back raking long jump pits, uncovering high jump mats, and practicing running in different lanes.

Head Coach Joey Lane is back for the second year and is excited to have another good season.

