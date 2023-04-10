The snow is finally melting, and the Park High track and field team is back raking long jump pits, uncovering high jump mats, and practicing running in different lanes.
Head Coach Joey Lane is back for the second year and is excited to have another good season.
“Our biggest opponent at this point has been the weather,” said Lane. “We’ve been having to practice a lot indoors. The short distance sprinters have been doing lots of plyometrics, and we’ve gotten in some good pole-vaulting practices.”
Park High has traditionally been good at pole vaulting. Last season, Coach Lane led the boys’ team to a third-place finish at the Divisional tournament, which was the first time they had placed at Divisionals in several years.
Lane, who also teaches social studies and history at Park High, ran track and cross country in high school herself. The teacher-coach said a lot of talented athletes graduated last year, but also said there is talent on this year’s team.
“The boys cross country team won state, so we obviously have some talented long-distance runners,” said Lane. “There’s a lot of potential there. We have nine returning All-State athletes.”
A former volleyball coach at Park High, Lane is hopeful for the coming track meets and practices. Of the nine All-State athletes, three were on the state championship cross country team — Andrew Durgan, Charlie Serafin and Reid Malcolm. The three seniors are expected to be key teammates in Park High’s success this year, said Lane.
One runner on the track team, Tyler Grenier, 11th grade, returns after a successful season last year. Grenier ran the third leg of the 4-by-100 relay and received All-State honors.
“One of my goals is to make it through the whole season without being injured and run at every meet,” said Grenier, who struggled with injuries last season.
After running the first leg of the relay for most of the season, Grenier battled through an injury, and was still able to help his team secure a sixth-place finish at Divisionals.
The junior student-athlete expressed one reason that he enjoys participating in track.
“The environment is cool,” he said. “Everyone’s supportive of each other and pushes each other to get better.”
On the girls track team, Lane said, “We have grown significantly in numbers, which helps with chances.”
Competing for the girls this year again is Veronica Glenn, 11th grade, a returning state qualifier. Glenn qualified for state in the 4-by-400 and has three returning relay members to run with this year. Glenn also competes in short sprints and jumps.
“My goal this year is to jump from the farthest back board in triple jump,” she said.
For Glenn this would mean significantly improving her triple jump distance. Glenn also commented on one reason that she loves track.
“It’s fun and you make a lot of new friends, it’s especially fun when it’s nice and sunny outside.”
One fun tradition on the track team is the big man relay. The big man relay team currently consists of senior Jack Bandstra, junior Cole Bartz and junior Chance Marshall. They are still trying to convince the fourth member to run on the relay team.
The other track coaches are Casey Bartz, pole vaulting; Shad Durgan, long distance and horizontal jumps; Matt Schad, weightlifting and throwing; Michael Kokot, high jump; and Quinten Counts, weightlifting, shot put and discus throw.
The track team started off its season with an unofficial meet on Friday. The team got a chance to compete against other schools and gain some experience. Park Highs competed well as a team, winning multiple events, and placing consistently high.
The next scheduled track meet, and the team’s first official meet, is April 13 in Fergus. Be on the lookout this season, as the Park High track team chases, jumps and throws toward medals and fun.
