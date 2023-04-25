Running for gold

Finn Schretenthaler, a freshman at Park High, points at the school record for the 1600 meter set in 1999. The freshman runner came within four seconds of breaking the record on Saturday.

 Courtesy

The Park High Ranger track team competed in their second official meet of the season Saturday at the Gold Strike Invitational in Laurel.

Freshman Finn Schretenthaler struck some gold in the 1600 meter race, finishing in dominating fashion over the current state cross-country champion and fellow freshman, Greyson Piseno of Billings Central.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags