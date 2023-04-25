The Park High Ranger track team competed in their second official meet of the season Saturday at the Gold Strike Invitational in Laurel.
Freshman Finn Schretenthaler struck some gold in the 1600 meter race, finishing in dominating fashion over the current state cross-country champion and fellow freshman, Greyson Piseno of Billings Central.
With a time of 4:31, Schretenthaler also outran all competitors statewide by turning in the fastest Class A mark of the season, previously held by a runner from Hamilton at 4:33.
Schretenthaler automatically qualified to race at the Class A State meet at the end of May. Joining him will be teammate Charlie Serafin who also posted a first-place finish in the 3200 meter run. Building a formidable lead, Serafin finished with a time of 10:09.01, well ahead of the rest of the field and also the state qualifying time.
Serafin also scored a fourth-place finish in the 1600 meter run and contributed to a third place finish in the 4x400 meter relay.
Throughout the day, the Rangers continued to post strong performances which led them to a solid third-place finish out of the 21 schools competing.
Other Rangers garnering points include:
Andrew Durgan, third in the 800, sixth in the 400, and a member of the third-place 4x400m relay
Reid Malcom, second in the 400 meter
Cole Bartz, second in the shot put with a distance of 46 feet, 11.25 inches, less than an inch from the state qualifying mark
Baylor Arterburn, third place in the long jump and third place as a member of the 4x400m relay team;
Finn Schretenthaler, placed fourth in the 800 meter run and ran a leg on the 4x400m relay.
Park High also made a strong showing in the pole vault event with Asa Duncan placing third and Kimball Smith placing fifth.
The Park High girls team competed well, capped off by a fourth-place finish by the 4x400 meter relay team of Annabelle Smith, Ashley Strupp, Stella Edwards and Veronica Glenn. With a relatively young team, they look to improve as the season progresses.
Next up for the Rangers is the John Tomich Memorial Meet held at Butte Bulldog Stadium on Saturday.
