Rangers softball team wins tight game vs. Laurel Enterprise staff Apr 24, 2023 6 hrs ago

Ava Malone launches a home run over the fence on Saturday in a varsity softball game at Laurel. Photo by Tina Haines

Centerfielder Maddie Johnson, left, made the final out of the game when she caught a pop fly and then celebrated with teammates, from left, Emily Jesson, Emily Prather and Erika Haines. Photo by Tina Raines

The Park High Rangers varsity softball team defeated Laurel High 9-7 in an away game on Saturday.One highlight from the victory came from senior Ava Malone, who connected with a pitch and launched it over the fence for a home run.Centerfielder Maddie Johnson made the final out of the game when she caught a pop fly and then celebrated with teammates Emily Jesson, Emily Prather and Erika Haines.Next up for the Rangers is a game Wednesday at home against Laurel.