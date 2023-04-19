The Park High Rangers outlasted the Lockwood Lions in a conference softball game Tuesday in Livingston.
The Rangers escaped with a 17-14 win over their rivals from Billings.
But it never should have been that close, said Julie Higgs, head coach of the Rangers.
“We were up 17-9 in the seventh inning,” said Higgs, in her sixth year leading the varsity softball team. “And then we let them score 5 runs. It was a little stressful trying to close the game out.”
Going the distance on the mound for Park High was sophomore pitcher Kenna Benzel, who threw 140 pitches for the game and also contributed two doubles batting in the clean-up position.
“Kenna was great,” said Higgs. “I asked her if she was tired but she wanted to finish the game.”
The win over Lockwood moves Park High’s overall record to 3-2 on the season. The Rangers are scheduled to play Thursday in Hardin, and Friday-Saturday in Livingston.
“We have a lot of games this week,” said Higgs. “And we only have two pitchers. We alternate them.”
The other pitcher for the Rangers is Ava Malone, who is set to take to the mound on Thursday.
Offensively, the Rangers showed up Tuesday on their home turf at Miles Park Baseball & Softball Complex. Leading the hitting parade was sophomore catcher Tess Goosey, who went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs, a triple and a double. Also hot from the plate was junior centerfielder Maddie Johnson, who also went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs, a double and two singles.
“Offensively, we played well,” said Higgs. “It was good to see the bats comes alive. But defensively, we have work to do.”
The Rangers committed too many fielding and throwing errors against Lockwood, lamented Higgs, and that kept the Lions within striking distance at the end.
“I can’t deal with all of the errors,” said Higgs. “The game never should have been that close. It was a bittersweet win.”
Higgs said most of her players are experienced softball players and play travel ball during the offseason. But practicing outdoors has been severely limited so far this season due to foul weather and the girls have been forced to practice indoors in the gym.
“We haven’t been outside a lot,” said Higgs. “But the girls gotta buckle down. We practice defensive stuff every day.”
Despite the defensive miscues, Higgs said, “We still came up with the win. We outhit them but that’s about all I can say.”
