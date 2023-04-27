In a tight conference softball game on Wednesday in Livingston, the visiting Laurel Locomotives eked out a 10-9 win over the Park High Rangers.
The loss for the Rangers came on the heels of a 9-7 win Saturday vs. the Locomotives in Laurel.
It appeared the Laurel team came into town Wednesday playing with a vengeance.
“It was a good game, so I knew that they were going to come in here with something to prove,” said junior Addyson Norquist, the Rangers third baseman.
The Locomotives jumped on the board early, going up 2-0 in the first inning, but senior pitcher Ava Malone rallied on the mound to limit it to two runs.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Rangers offense decided it was their turn to score, and with the bases loaded, sophomore Tess Goosey hit a double to score all runners and put the Rangers up 3-2.
The rival teams continued to battle, and in the fourth inning the Rangers exploded for 6 runs to take a 9-3 lead. Five of the 6 runs scored during the inning were with two outs.
But in the fifth and sixth innings, the Locomotives fought back, scoring 4 and 2 runs, respectively. Malone struggled to throw strikes, and Laurel tied the game up at 9 going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Rangers were unable to score in the sixth inning, and in the top of the seventh, Laurel went up 10-9 on a sacrifice fly.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Rangers had one last chance. With one out, Malone hit a deep fly ball to right field. With her back against the fence, the Laurel rightfielder caught the would-be tying run for the Rangers.
With two outs, sophomore Kenna Benzel drove a ball to deep centerfield, but it too was caught, and the game was over.
“We played a hard game, and I have no doubt that we can beat them come super divisionals,” said Park High softball head coach Julie Higgs.
Notable performances for the Rangers include junior Erika Haines (1-for-3, 2 RBIs), senior Kaylee Roberts (3-for-5), sophomore Kenna Benzel (3-for-5, RBI), and sophomore Tess Goosey (2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs).
The Rangers drop to 4-3 on the season after the loss and will travel to Billings Central on Thursday to hopefully get revenge from a loss earlier in the season.
On May 4, the Rangers will play their senior night matchup against the Hardin Bulldogs.
