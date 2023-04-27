Madysen Gonzales

Park High junior tennis player Madysen Gonzales battled hard in her matches on Tuesday.

 Dean Hendrickson photo

The Ranger tennis teams hosted Hardin, Dillon and Butte Central on Tuesday. The boys team competed well, winning two of their three matches. The girls team fought hard but lost all three of their matches.

The Ranger girls started the morning off playing against Hardin. It was a tough match for everyone.

