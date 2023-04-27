The Ranger tennis teams hosted Hardin, Dillon and Butte Central on Tuesday. The boys team competed well, winning two of their three matches. The girls team fought hard but lost all three of their matches.
The Ranger girls started the morning off playing against Hardin. It was a tough match for everyone.
Junior Tess Cocotos, playing No. 1 singles, got off to a slow start, losing her first match 6-2, 7-5.
By the next match, Cocotos, who won the Class A doubles state championship last year, was ready.
Playing against Dillon’s No. 1 singles player, Cocotos won. The score was 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Cocotos won in fashion, but she was still just warming up. Later that afternoon, the Ranger girls No. 1 singles player beat Butte’s No. 1 player 6-2, 6-2.
Cocotos had a productive day and said she was encouraged by the attendance of her former doubles partner Deborah Chambers, whom she won state with last year. Chambers came to watch the meet and support her friends.
Another girls player that battled hard was Madysen Gonzales. A junior, Gonzales found herself in nail-biter matches all day long. She played in a tiebreaker during each of her three matches.
While she didn’t win any of them, Gonzales played to the end, and has set herself up for success in the future. The first two matches, Gonzales played in singles, and on the third match she switched to doubles.
Overall, the girls team fought to the end even when they were down. Kandy Chain, the head tennis coach is happy with this, reminding her team during practices that, “Every point is an important point.”
Chain wants every point to be treated in the same crucial way and wants every shot to look the same as well.
The Ranger boys put up a solid showing and were very competitive as a team. To win as a team against another school, you must win the majority of the matches.
The Rangers lost their first match of the day to Hardin 3-4, beat Dillon 4-3, and beat Butte Central 5-1.
The singles players performed very well throughout the day. Against Hardin, the No. 1 singles player Caleb Jergenson, a senior, won his match 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
Sophomore Logan Jergenson also won his match 6-2, 6-2, playing as the No. 2 singles player.
The No. 3 singles player, senior Carter Frederickson, won as well with a score of 6-4, 6-2.
Against Dillon, the boys team won in a similar fashion. Caleb Jergenson played as the No. 1 singles player again, winning 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).
Junior Houston Dunn won his match playing as the No. 2 singles player with a score of 6-4, 6-3. And once again Frederickson won his match 6-4, 6-4.
The last match that the Rangers won against Dillon, which helped propel them to a team win, was the No. 3 doubles team of Luke Durgan and Oliver Zeman, both freshman. The two freshman won decisively in their match 6-4, 6-2.
Against Butte, the Ranger boys had a very strong showing, winning all but one of their matches. The one match they lost was very close and went into a tiebreaker.
The next tennis meet is on Monday, May 1, against Belgrade. After that, the Ranger tennis team is off to Billings for the Mayfair Tournament on May 5-6.
