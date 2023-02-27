Four seniors suited up for the Park High Rangers girls basketball team for the last time in the Divisional tournament last week in Billings.
Kaylee Roberts, Ava Malone, Hailey Strupp and Lily Weimer all have played in the Divisional tournament. But with it being their last, they knew they had to give it everything they had.
In the opening game of the playoffs against Glendive, the Rangers struggled offensively against the Red Devils, but defensively played their best game all year. Senior Strupp led the team in scoring, but it was junior Emily Jesson’s effort on both sides of the ball that stuck out to spectators. No matter where on the court, Jesson impacted the passing lanes defensively. On almost every possession, the ball was in Jesson’s hands at least once.
Heart was not something the Rangers lacked, but the girls did lose their first game in the tournament to Glendive.
However with grit and confidence, the Rangers pulled out a grueling overtime victory Thursday in the second round against the Sidney Eagles, 56-50.
“We didn’t want that Glendive game to be our last, so we as a team decided to leave it all out on the court,” senior Malone said.
This was the furthest in the tournament Malone, or any of the seniors, had ever gone. But there was little time to be content, as the team played at 9 a.m. on Friday morning.
Coach Megan Burns instructed the team to build off of what they learned in their win against Sidney, and work as hard as they ever have.
Next up for the Rangers was the Fergus Golden Eagles.
The game was close all the way to the last three seconds, with the Rangers down 3 points. Coach Burns drew up a stack inbound play. The girls got the ball in clean, but without an open shot, they had to resort to a heave that missed.
The Ranger girls ended their season with a 51-48 loss to the Golden Eagles.
Anyone who watched the varsity girls play knew that they were much more than their record indicated, supported by a competitive showing at the tournament. Though the team is losing four seniors, the younger girls showed a lot of grit throughout the tournament. Jesson and Maya Stenseth will lead the team next year, with incoming freshman Maria Turck looking to play a bigger role in the team’s success.
Expectations next year will be as high as ever. How far can the Rangers go?