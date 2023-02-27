Though the Park High Rangers boys basketball team rolled into the Divisional playoffs last week in Billings without a conference win, they were as confident as ever.
Playing in the Eastern A division, the competition is always tough.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Though the Park High Rangers boys basketball team rolled into the Divisional playoffs last week in Billings without a conference win, they were as confident as ever.
Playing in the Eastern A division, the competition is always tough.
Described as the “SEC of Class A” by Nate Parseghian, athletic director at Park High, each year there is always a chance of a state championship coming from the Eastern A. As the Rangers play a powerhouse school in Billings twice a year, they know how to play against tough competition. The Rangers have also competed and lost to the reigning state champion Butte Central Maroons this season.
At Divisionals, the Ranger boys began their tournament playing Dawson County in Glendive for the second year in a row. Unfortunately, the Rangers dropped their first game of the tournament 69-40 to Dawson County Thursday afternoon.
Park’s senior guard Wilson Saile led all scorers in the game with 17 points, but it just wasn’t enough. Scoring has been a part of Saile’s game all season, averaging 17.3 points per game. However, no other player for the Rangers scored more than 6 points in their first tournament game.
Finding a second scoring option has been a problem for the Rangers all year, and the same was present in their first playoff game. The team does not lack attitude or effort though, the two pillars that Coach Kyle Neibauer has preached to his team all year.
“Every day before, during, and after practice he always lets us know the things, we can control: attitude and effort,” said junior Ryan Bauer. “So it is always present in our mind for every single game.”
That was all the Rangers could hope for in a tough second-round matchup against the Laurel Locomotives. But after scoring just 2 points in the first quarter, the Rangers struggled to find offense and it seemed like
the Locomotives could not miss. Wilson Saile ended up with 22 points, but the boys lost 70-44 on Friday night to end their season.
In a season full of ups and downs, the team looks forward to next year.
Senior Saile stated that he wishes to play basketball at the college level, and that this season “helped me grow as a leader on and off the court.”
Saile also added that “this season helped me determine my strengths and weaknesses. I can continue to work on my strengths while bettering my weaknesses.”
Graduating four seniors, the boys will have to rely on leadership from current juniors Kimball Smith and Alec Dalby.
The team possesses a lot of young talent, so it will be up to the rising seniors to guide the Rangers going forward. The fight was tough this year and will be for years to come.