The Park High varsity wrestling team finished in sixth place at the MHSA Class A Eastern Divisional meet in Havre over the weekend.
Eight boys and one girl — Bailee Shepardson — from the Rangers team qualified for the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament to be held Friday and Saturday at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
“The top eight boys go to state,” said Ben Hahn, head wrestling coach at Park High. “Bailee is going to state for the girls.”
The Park High boys who qualified for the state wrestling tournament include Trae Desaveur (132 pounds, 2nd at Divisionals), Ryal Carroccia (132 pounds, 8th at Divisionals), Gage McGillvray (138 pounds, 2nd at Divisionals), Colter Fleming (138 pounds, 4th at Divisionals), Danyk Jacobson (152 pounds, 1st at Divisionals), Taw Seemann (152 pounds, 8th at Divisionals), Tucker Shepardson (170 pounds, 5th at Divisionals), and Zane Cox (205 pounds, 5th at Divisionals).
These wrestlers are among the top 16 individual boys in all of Montana Class A schools, according to Hahn.
Wrestling as an eighth-grader, Bailee Shepardson qualified for the girls state tournament by finishing in third place at Divisionals in the 114-pound weight class.
Samantha Stanbary also performed well at Divisionals for the Park High girls and finished in third place at the 126-pound weight class, but did not qualify for state “based on girls state criteria,” said Hahn.
Hahn said he had several boys on the team who have a chance at winning state, and mentioned senior Jacobson.
“He finished second at state last year, and finished first at a sophomore,” said Hahn. “The kid is tough as nails.”