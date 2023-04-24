The Park High Ranger tennis team journeyed to Hardin on Friday and Saturday to compete in a two-day tournament. The boys team played six matches and the girls team played seven matches.
The Rangers competed well, and consistently found themselves in close matches. Assistant coach Lloyd Chain said, “Everyone competed really well, tried really hard, and put forth great effort.”
Head coach Kandy Chain also stated the significance of playing in a tournament setting. “Matches are different from practice, because you are faced with adversity and have to problem solve.”
All of the coaches, including Pete Cocotos, were excited by their players’ performances at the tournament, and look forward to working on various things during practice.
Coach Lloyd Chain said: “One thing that is important for everyone is consistency, but even between the two days I saw improvement which was very encouraging.”
On the boys team, the No. 1 doubles team of Logan Jergenson (10th grade), and Houston Dunn (11th grade) were able to find success. Playing in five matches together, they ended up winning three, and competed very well in the other two.
“I enjoyed playing with Logan, and he kept me in a good headspace,” Dunn said. “Even though he kept feeding the other team overheads. I think I got hit with a ball in almost every match.”
Another doubles team on the boys side that performed well was Max Favor (11th grade) and Carson Bekedam (10th grade).
Bekedam is left-handed so he plays on the ad side. Playing on the left allows him to hit a majority of forehands, which generally have more power and control.
“I think I could work on my defensive volleys when at the net, but my lobs were really good,” Favor said.
On the girls team, a lot of different players had fun and were able to feel confident in their tennis abilities. Coach Kandy Chain said one of her highlights of the tournament was watching junior Haley Tuccillo play.
“Haley, the smallest girl on the team, was getting sideways and hitting the ball hard with good technique, and I think she realized how much power she can have,” said Chain.
Tuccillo had fun playing in two doubles matches with junior Madysen Gonzales.
“I think we played really well and we had fun, but we have to communicate,” said Gonzales.
Another girls doubles team that competed well was Gracie Peterson and Pavanni Mitchum, both juniors.
Peterson and Mitchum played doubles together last year and played in all seven matches together this weekend. Peterson commented on her highlight of the tournament, the last match.
“I think it’s my highlight because we were really determined to win, especially against a team that beat us last year,” said Peterson. “They were even with our skill level which made it a fun match.”
Mitchum was on the same wave length with Peterson saying her highlight was, “Winning the last game. I had the most fun in that one because we were playing like a great duo. They were playing hard but we were playing harder.”
Peterson and Mitchum also said there were some things they wanted to work on at practice.
“Consistently serving,” Peterson said. “My serve is good, but not as much as I want. Also, my backhands could use improvement.”
Mitchum said: “I need to follow through on my shot, and not run up to the ball. I was volleying really good though.”
The team came out of this tournament in good spirits, and excited to head into their next matches.
Coach Lloyd Chain said: “I was happy to see how supportive everyone was. Watching and cheering for their teammates.”
Coach Kandy Chain is particularly grateful for the chance to play in a tournament setting. “My hope is to go back to practice, and have my players understand why we practice certain stuff,” said Chain. “Matches against other teams help you to focus during practice.”
The Rangers next match is at home on Tuesday, April 25 at 9 a.m.. The tennis team will host Hardin, Dillion and Butte Central.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.