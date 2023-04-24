The Park High Ranger tennis team journeyed to Hardin on Friday and Saturday to compete in a two-day tournament. The boys team played six matches and the girls team played seven matches.

The Rangers competed well, and consistently found themselves in close matches. Assistant coach Lloyd Chain said, “Everyone competed really well, tried really hard, and put forth great effort.”

