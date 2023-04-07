The Park High boys and girls Ranger tennis teams competed in a match on Thursday in Sacajawea Park vs. Gallatin High School from Bozeman.

The Ranger boys No. 1 doubles team of Houston Dunn and Logan Jergenson defeated Mat Swank and Oliver Licata of Gallatin, 6-2, 6-1.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags