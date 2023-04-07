Park High tennis team takes to the courts Enterprise Staff Apr 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Park High’s No. 1 girls player Tess Cocotos strokes a forehand on Thursday in a match vs. Gallatin High School. LEFT: Caleb Jergenson gets after it on Thursday in his singles match vs. Gallatin. Dean Hendrickson/Special Caleb Jergenson gets after it on Thursday in his singles match vs. Gallatin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Park High boys and girls Ranger tennis teams competed in a match on Thursday in Sacajawea Park vs. Gallatin High School from Bozeman.The Ranger boys No. 1 doubles team of Houston Dunn and Logan Jergenson defeated Mat Swank and Oliver Licata of Gallatin, 6-2, 6-1.The Rangers No. 1 singles player Caleb Jergenson was victorious over Will Mitchell from Gallatin in a marathon match, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.Park High’s No. 1 girls player Tess Cocotos defeated Gallatin’s Rita Bajun. Cocotos is a doubles state champion from 2022.The Rangers No. 2 boys singles player Carter Frederickson was also victorious, 6-1, 6-0.Analeece Frederickson, the No. 2 girls singles player from Park High, defeated her opponent Ruby McNell, 6-1, 6-2. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Mathematics Trending in this Section Kaufman climbs to top spot in world snowmobile race Court in session: Park High tennis teams seek 'solid' season Former Park High state champion pole vaulter excels in college Japan beats USA to win World Baseball Classic Youth baseball team practices indoors; awaits warmer weather and opening day