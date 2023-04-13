The Park High tennis team has come out of the gates swinging. After two meets, the tennis team is feeling confident, and anticipation continues to build for the season.
On Thursday, April 6, the tennis team kicked off their season with a home dual meet against Gallatin High School. The Raptors are a Double A school, so Park doesn’t normally compete with them.
Due to this, the coaches were able to communicate and get a mix of varsity and junior varsity players from Gallatin to play the Rangers. Both coaches tried to match players’ skill levels, with the result that the meet was full of close exciting matches.
The boys team won the dual meet, 5-2. Each team gets a point if their player wins, and seven matches are played. Four singles and three doubles matches.
The Ranger boys were led in singles by seniors Caleb Jergenson and Carter Frederickson. Jergenson played a close match that he eventually won. Frederickson won in style, easily destroying his competition.
After winning the first set 6-1 in games, Frederickson didn’t let up but pushed harder and won the second set 6-0. The No. 2 singles player took a modest stand on the outstanding performance.
“I think I did really well, but there’s always room for improvement,” he said.
On the doubles side, the boys team won every game. The No. 1 duo of Houston Dunn (11th grade) and Logan Jergenson (10th grade) won their match 6-2, 6-1.
The Ranger boys also beat every school during their second match on Tuesday. Similar to the first meet, the Rangers played Fergus, Gallatin, and Bozeman. Players from Bozeman and Gallatin were chosen by coaches to provide a fair challenge to Ranger tennis.
The Ranger boys beat Fergus 5-2, Gallatin 4-1, and Bozeman 4-3. One exciting doubles team is Oliver Zeman (9th grade) and Luke Durgan (9th grade). Both members of this team are freshmen, and they are playing as the No. 3 doubles team right now. This provides a unique opportunity where they could have this year and three more years together to gain chemistry and grow as a doubles team.
When asked about winning all three of his matches, Durgan said, “It was good, we hit better (than our opponents). That’s what it takes to win, it’s really all you need to do.”
On the girls team, multiple players put up solid performances. As a team, the girls lost to Gallatin, 3-4, but then beat them on Tuesday, 4-1. The girls team also beat Fergus 5-1 and tied Bozeman 2-2.
Sophomore Kepler Jacobik, who played as the No. 3 singles, won her only match on Thursday, and won one, lost one on Tuesday. When asked about her first match and how she felt compared to last year, Jacobik said “I was really excited, and it was good because I lost the first set 3-6 so I had to really get my head back in the game to come back.”
One thing that Jacobik still wanted to work on was “playing the wind better. I should have thought about the positioning of the ball when the wind was roaring.”
Bri Lindroth (9th grade) joined the tennis team this year. Playing as the No. 4 single, Lindroth won her first match ever. When asked what it was like playing in a tournament setting, Lindroth stated: “It was slightly nerve racking when I started, but pretty fun.”
When asked if she surprised herself, she said, “Yes. My serve got a lot better because coaches had us practice it so much.”
Tess Cocotos, the No. 1 singles player for the girls team, has yet to lose a match. Cocotos won on Thursday, and had a very close match on Tuesday, but came out victorious in the end.
All of the coaches were very happy with the performance of their players. Both Kandy and Lloyd Chain congratulated the players but also reminded them to look toward the future. Coach Kandy Chain told her team after the first match, “Great job today, but there is still more work to be done. See you tomorrow.”
The Rangers next meet is Tuesday April 18, and they also have a two-day tournament in Hardin next Friday and Saturday, April 21-22.
