Cocotos on a roll

Tess Cocotos, the No. 1 singles player for the Rangers team, has yet to lose a match this season.

 Courtesy

The Park High tennis team has come out of the gates swinging. After two meets, the tennis team is feeling confident, and anticipation continues to build for the season.

On Thursday, April 6, the tennis team kicked off their season with a home dual meet against Gallatin High School. The Raptors are a Double A school, so Park doesn’t normally compete with them.

