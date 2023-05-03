The Park High Ranger tennis team took on the Belgrade Panthers on Monday in their last home meet of the season. Both boys and girls played well and were able to have competitive matches against an AA school.
The Ranger tennis team also recognized its seniors at the tournament. Carter Frederickson and Caleb Jergenson have both played on the team since they were freshmen. Both seniors reflected on their favorite memories from being on the tennis team.
Frederickson has been playing tennis with head coach Kandy Chain since he was 6. Frederickson said one of his favorite memories was, “Staying in hotels on overnight trips with the team.”
Jergenson, who is newer to tennis, said that his favorite memory was a specific match. “It was that time when I was a sophomore. I was playing doubles with Jon Sarisky, and we beat the Billings Central No. 1 doubles team in a close long match.”
Coach Chain said that both seniors bring a positive attitude and a good work ethic to practice each day.
During the duel against Belgrade, senior Caleb Jergenson propelled the boys team to an early lead, winning his singles match 6-2, 6-0. Next up was fellow senior Carter Frederickson who played as the No. 2 singles player.
Frederickson showed grit on the court during his match. After losing the first set 6-1, the No. 2 singles player battled right back. Ultimately, Frederickson went on to win the second set 6-3 and the third set tiebreaker 10-4.
The boys team kept rolling the rest of the day, in the end beating Belgrade in matches 5-2. The top two doubles teams from Park High both had close exciting matches.
The first doubles team of Houston Dunn (11th grade) and Logan Jergenson (10th grade) won their match 7-5, 6-2.
When asked about the momentum during the match and how it shifted during the second set, Jergenson said, “We got comfortable (on the court) and started having fun.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Max Favor (11th grade) and Carson Bekedam (10th grade) lost in a very close match that went back and forth. The final score was 5-7, 6-4, 8-10. Favor and Bekedam have been competing in close matches all year and are close to “figuring it out.”
The girls ended up losing to Belgrade 5-2 but fought hard and consistently created great shots.
The No. 1 singles player, Tess Cocotos, won her match 6-2, 6-2. Cocotos played consistently but thought that she could have gotten off to a quicker start.
The other girl that won her match was freshman Siobhan Stevenson. Stevenson won playing as the No. 3 singles player. The final score was 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
Another very close match was Kepler Jacobik (10th grade) who lost in a third set tiebreaker 10-8.
The No. 2 doubles team of Gracie Peterson (11th grade) and Pavanni Mitchum (11th grade) also lost in a third set tiebreaker 10-6.
There were also many exhibition matches played, which means unofficial matches that are often played when teams have extra time waiting around. Haley Tuccillo (11th grade) lost in a challenging exhibition match. Playing against a member of Belgrade’s No. 1 doubles team, Tuccillo lost 6-1, 6-2.
Another exhibition match played was a game of mixed doubles. Park’s No. 1 singles players Tess Cocotos and Caleb Jergenson teamed up to face the top boy and girl singles players from Belgrade in a doubles match. The dynamic duo won 6-1, 4-6, 10-4. Cocotos and Jergenson both enjoyed playing doubles again in a tournament setting. They both played doubles last year, and Cocotos won state with her partner Deborah Chambers.
The Ranger tennis team will travel to Billings on Friday and Saturday to compete in the Mayfair Tournament.
