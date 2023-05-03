The Park High Ranger tennis team took on the Belgrade Panthers on Monday in their last home meet of the season. Both boys and girls played well and were able to have competitive matches against an AA school.

The Ranger tennis team also recognized its seniors at the tournament. Carter Frederickson and Caleb Jergenson have both played on the team since they were freshmen. Both seniors reflected on their favorite memories from being on the tennis team.

