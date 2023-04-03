Last year, the Park High softball team was faced with many challenges. Headlining these hurdles was the need for leadership.
“Being a leader in softball is being able to have the young girls look up to you and be able to talk to you about anything,” said junior Addyson Norquist.
Eventually, senior Marissa Taylor, now attending Montana Tech University, stepped up and brought the team back together. Though the Rangers struggled early in the season, the softball team rallied and ended up clinching a spot at the state tournament. Though they did not make it past the first round, the experience will prove immensely helpful for the rather young roster.
Since 2021, the Park High fast-pitch softball team has co-opted with Big Timber, bringing up the numbers and the chemistry of the team. This season, due to harsh weather, the team has only held practices and had to cancel two games.
“The cancellations have given us more time to work on our agility and technique for the game," said Maddie Johnson, a junior from Big Timber. "Coach Julie Higgs pushes us to be the strong athletes she knows we can be, and hopefully that will take us to state again this year.”
Though the Rangers only lost two seniors from last year's team, they both played key positions on and off the field. Not only skilled players, but their leadership is also something that the team will miss exponentially.
“A leader on the team will set an example for everyone, including in school,” explained Norquist, “but also push them to be their best on the field.”
This year's seniors, Ava Malone, Kaylee Roberts, Emily Prather and Aubrielle Grandpre, hope to lead their team to what they know they can achieve.
“I’ve done my best to set the bar high right away, so we are focused and have even recruited some eighth-grade talent,” said Malone.
The softball team has three eighth-graders on the squad. They are Ava Zang and Melayah Gress, and Chloe Goosey, younger sister of sophomore Tess Goosey,
Head coach Julie Higgs has decided to make changes to the way that she holds her practices. Topping the list are “high pressure situations” that will prepare the girls for game time situations.
“If I don’t put my girls in high-pressure situations during practices, I am doing a huge disservice to them,” said Higgs.
Expectations are high for the team coming off a state tournament berth. With the addition of Super Divisionals, the competition will be tougher come post season. Based on records in the regular season, teams will play within their “new” division (Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, and Southeast being the new divisions during Super Divisionals.)
Roughly, the top half from each division will qualify for the state tournament.
“I think there were teams that deserved to make it to state, but they played in such a tough conference.” Higgs said.
No matter what it looks like, Coach Higgs expects her team to pick up right where they left off.
“Now that we have played travel ball together, we are familiar with our teammate's strengths and weaknesses. This will make it easier to fit girls into new spots on varsity,” said Higgs. “Every girl on the field steps up and plays their role when needed.”
In all, the team hopes to place at the state tournament, with the ultimate goal being a state championship.
But overall, Higgs hopes for the maximum amount of effort displayed from every girl, every game. She's not so worried about the win-loss record but wants her players to improve and apply their skills. She hopes her girls leave her team and “enter the world being confident young women she sees on the field.”
The Park High Rangers play their home games at the Miles Park Baseball & Softball Complex in Livingston.
