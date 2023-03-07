Bobcat

MSU’s Darian White dribbles down court.

 Chronicle photo

BOISE, Idaho—Montana State’s status as defending champion was immediately on shaky ground.

Susceptible all season to the 3-point shot, Sunday against Portland State was no different. The Vikings hit four in the first quarter alone and nine in the first half while MSU’s offense mustered just seven field goals in the first 20 minutes.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters