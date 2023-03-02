Montana State 6-foot guard Robert Ford III came up with the ball and got fouled as he tried to dribble precious time off the clock. Ford sank both free throws to all but destroy Eastern Washington’s comeback hopes.

Ford helped the Bobcats earn a regular season-ending 79-74 win on Monday night in Cheney, Washington. The game didn’t mean anything for the Big Sky Conference tournament seeds, but it meant plenty to MSU (22-9, 15-3 Big Sky), which will enter Boise, Idaho, as the tournament’s No. 2 seed.