Bobacts win Big Sky

Montana State Bobcats punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament and March Madness as back-to-back champions of the Big Sky Conference tournament.

 Courtesy photo

BOISE, Idaho — The biggest threats in March are the hot teams that believe in themselves.

Northern Arizona — plagued all season by achingly close losses — played its best basketball of the season this week and surged to the Big Sky Conference Championship game as the tournament’s ninth seed. The Lumberjacks were as hot and confident as anybody.

