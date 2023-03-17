McCoy created the Great Divide mountain bike route
Dan Looman
Teton Valley News
Long before iPhones, GPS devices, and technological advancements in mapping and terrain, Michael “Mac” McCoy had an idea to build a mountain biking trail.
A long trail.
One that would use roads, trail, and any other passable surface connecting Canada to Mexico while traversing the continental divide of the U.S.
McCoy says inspiration began early in the 80s when he and his wife were working in the northwest corner of Montana.
“I worked seasonally for the Kootenai National Forest in the wildlife department. The only thing I did all summer was drive a pickup truck around with a Honda 90cc motorcycle in the back. When the road wouldn’t allow me to drive the truck any further, I’d pull the Honda out of the truck and ride over the old logging roads to analyze and document watershed/erosion problems on a map,” said McCoy.
There were so many roads in just that one district of the national forest that even then, the gears started turning. In his mind and while riding his bike.
“I started mountain biking right after that summer in ‘82-’83. Looking back on it, I thought, if there’s that many roads in one district of national forest, there must be a ton of good roads out there for bicycling,” said McCoy.
Initially, there was a lack of interest and no money to back the idea.
“Early 1990s, when I worked for the Adventure Cycling Association, we did a lot of road-route mapping. We began talking about combining touring and mountain biking, but couldn’t really fund our idea or find enough staff,” said McCoy. “Gary McFadden, executive director of the Adventure Cycling Association and I came up with the idea. We knew that people liked to bicycle tour on pavement and also go out on day rides with mountain bikes.”
McCoy and McFadden had a history of planning, mapping, and riding routes, including the Transamerica Bicycle Trail, the famous 4,228-mile cross-country route from Oregon to Virginia. Combining touring and mountain biking was an experiment to see if people were interested in touring on gravel and trails. It worked.
“I had convinced McFadden it was a good idea to try it. Now he had to convince the board of directors of the nonprofit organization it was a good idea,” said McCoy.
While living in Missoula, the two worked on the 700-mile stretch of Montana trail as a testing ground. If it worked there, they were convinced it would work going further south since there’s plenty of public land in the western states.
“I’d say what really validated it was after we finished the trail in Montana,” said McCoy.
Validation for the route came in the form of $40,000 from REI. From there, more money began rolling in. Many of the 30,000 members of Adventure Cycling joined the effort by donating money to “purchase” miles of the route, so their names would appear on the map.
Coincidentally, the regional headquarters for the northern region of the Forest Service was kitty-corner to the Adventure Cycling offices in Missoula.
US Forest Service officials liked the idea and contacted their district rangers throughout that specific stretch of Montana asking if they’d want to work on a neat project. USFS was attracted to the idea because it made use of old logging roads that were not being used much, and saw the project as a way to turn those routes into recreational byways.
Rather than doing things “cowboy style” and building their own trails, McCoy and company learned working with the Forest Service, local bike clubs, and people in bike shops along the route was the way to go.
As with any project of this magnitude a trial and error approach was needed. Mapping around the Rocky Mountain Front in northern Montana was particularly erroneous.
“After a couple of research trips over there, we ran into a lot of private property issues. We were pretty sure we wouldn’t have the same challenges if we went over to the western side of the divide where you can stay on Forest Service and BLM land. So that was one thing we learned,” said McCoy.
Opting to stay as close to public lands or right of way, this proved to be an intelligent move because it didn’t require building any new trails or obtaining access. The route would use public roads all the way to New Mexico.
Once the Forest Service was on board and the trail started to become a reality throughout Montana, others wanted to help.
“I wouldn’t say it was surprising that we got help, but gratifying. It was kind of expected. Once we had proven ourselves in Montana and received positive vibes from land managers, bike shops, and bikers, we kind of expected that the rest of the way as we worked south. It was really heartwarming and fun to know people wanted to work with us,” said McCoy.
Accessing parts of the trails and roads was challenging. McCoy admits he split time exploring and researching using both a Jeep and his bike.
“The Jeep was brand new. It had zero miles on it when I picked it up at the dealership in Missoula. I had it for three years. I did a ton of research in the Jeep. There was a lot of process of elimination involved and if I tried to do everything on the bike, I’d probably still be out there,” said McCoy.
The bike McCoy pedaled was a 1992 Fisher Paragon. It wasn’t much of a mountain bike compared to today’s standards, but nice for its time.
“I don’t have it any longer. I wish I did. I would turn it into a cruiser of some sort. Seeing pictures of it brings back a lot of great memories. That bike performed very well for me. I could climb hills better back then. I don’t even want to think about riding that bike uphill again,” said McCoy with a chuckle.
Time and technology advanced the bikes, gear, and also the ways in which people pack everything needed for long bike excursions.
McCoy reminisced that “My first ride with Nancy, (McCoys wife) was in 1985. We rode Cannondale mountain-bikes from Montana to southwest Wyoming on gravel roads. Front and rear panniers overpacked with heavy gear covered our bikes — you know, the gear you would go car-camping or backpack with.”
The Great Divide trail inspired bicycle manufacturers to design/develop new kinds of bikes. The Salsa Cutthroat is a perfect example. Not coincidentally, it has decals on the bottom of the frame down tube with the mapped great divide route from Banff, Canada to Antelope Wells, New Mexico.
While some people still use the paper maps like McCoy used, most people now download the GPX files (referring to the digital mapping they’ve done over the years) and follow the trail on their phones/GPS devices.
The new bicycle designs inspired people to look differently at new or unmapped terrain and begin riding in new areas they didn’t think about riding previously.
“I think it’s opened a lot of eyes to what’s possible out there. Many people ride bikes on gravel roads and find places to set up camp for a night, or in some cases, the rest of their lives,” shared McCoy.
McCoy explained how the trail he helped design impacted others, both nationally and internationally.
“As years have gone by, there are new bike routes that have been inspired by the Great Divide. The Baja Divide and The Euro Divide. There’s even one route in the works that involves all the continents except Antarctica. Still, other examples exist where foreigners were inspired after riding the Great Divide, only to return to their home country and build something similar in their part of the world,” said McCoy.
