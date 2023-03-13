SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Ryan Payne, who grew up in Livingston, was recently named the new offensive line coach and running game coordinator at Cal Poly, or California Polytechnic State University.

Payne, who graduated from Park High School in 2009, was a graduate assistant coach for the offensive line at Oregon State from 2018-21. During the 2022 season, Payne was offensive line coach at Idaho State.

