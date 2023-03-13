SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Ryan Payne, who grew up in Livingston, was recently named the new offensive line coach and running game coordinator at Cal Poly, or California Polytechnic State University.
Payne, who graduated from Park High School in 2009, was a graduate assistant coach for the offensive line at Oregon State from 2018-21. During the 2022 season, Payne was offensive line coach at Idaho State.
At Oregon State, Payne worked alongside run game coordinator/offensive line coach/associate head coach Jim Michalczik.
“We’re very excited to add Ryan to our coaching staff,” said Cal Poly head coach Paul Wulff in a news release. “He is an extremely hard worker and very dedicated to developing offensive linemen. His past experiences will match what we want to accomplish on offense. He will recruit extremely well and bring great thoroughness in all aspects to our program.”
Payne arrived at Oregon State from Sacramento State, where he served as an offensive line graduate assistant coach. He helped the Hornets post a 7-4 record in 2017 and they were ranked 14th in the nation for rushing and fifth in scoring.
Prior to his stint at Sacramento State, Payne spent three years as a coach at his alma mater of Dickinson State in North Dakota. He held various capacities, including offensive line coach/recruiting coordinator in 2016 and fullbacks and tight ends coach from 2014-15, helping the Blue Hawks to 24 victories.
He was a three-year starting offensive lineman at Dickinson State, helping the Blue Hawks to a pair of league titles and NAIA playoff appearances. In addition, he was the 2013 team captain and was a three-time academic all-league honoree.
Payne earned bachelor’s degrees in Mathematics Education (Cum Laude) and Exercise Science (Cum Laude) at Dickinson State and a master’s degree in College Student Services Administration at Oregon State.
Payne, who also will handle on-campus housing duties, and his wife, Alexxus, have one daughter, Lilly.
