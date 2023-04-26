The Livingston Braves lost two games on Sunday on opening day at Jack Weimer Memorial Park in Livingston.
In a doubleheader against the 406 Flyers, the Braves dropped game 1 by a score of 20-18, and then lost the second game, 15-3.
The Livingston Braves lost two games on Sunday on opening day at Jack Weimer Memorial Park in Livingston.
In a doubleheader against the 406 Flyers, the Braves dropped game 1 by a score of 20-18, and then lost the second game, 15-3.
“The scores were not good, rough day,” said Braves head coach Ryan Anderson. “But we learned a lot both as coaches and players.”
Some Braves highlights from the games: In the first game, Braves pitcher Brooks Smith gave up 3 runs on 3 hits with 3 strike outs in 4 innings. Hansford Tewell and Coen Braham each had 2 hits in the first game and 5 RBI’s combined — 4 from Tewell and 1 from Braham.
In game 2, Ben Cipriani led the Braves team with 2 hits and 1 RBI.
“We are a young team with lots to learn,” said Anderson. “We have a handful of kids who haven’t played baseball for a few years, and we had challenges of getting on the field prior to our first games, due to the weather. All in all for our first outing we didn’t see anything we cannot correct with more preparation. We need to clean up the errors and dial in our pitching.”
The Livingston Braves are coached by Anderson, Chad Becker, Russ Smith, and Bruce Lay.
Next up: The Braves play Saturday at home at 1 p.m. vs. Gallatin Valley Posse.
Ryan Bauer
Bridger Braham
Coen Braham
Austin Brockett
Ben Cipriani
Liam Edwards
Alex Freund
Sam Jones
Brooks Smith
Augie Stern
Hansford Tewell
Wister Tewell
Weston Vincent
Ryan Miller
Alex Garay
Wyatt Reddington
Coyle Malone
Kimball Smith
Brentin Allgood
Coaches: Ryan Anderson, Chad Becker, Russ Smith, Bruce Lay
Standard format is two 7-inning games.
Saturday April 29, 1:00 pm, @ home, vs. Gallatin Valley Posse
Friday May 5, 6:00 pm, @ Bozeman, vs. Bozeman Bucks B
Sunday May 7, 1:00 pm, @ home, vs. Gallatin Valley Posse
Saturday May 13, 11:00 am, @ home, vs. 406 Flyers
Sunday May 14, 1:00 pm, @ home, vs. Bozeman Bucks B
Friday May 26, 5:00 pm, @ Lewistown, vs. Lewistown Redbirds
Saturday May 27, 11:00 am, @ Columbus, vs. 406 Flyers
Saturday June 3, 1:00 pm, @ Three Forks, vs. Gallatin Valley Posse
Tuesday June 13, 5:00 pm, @ Butte, vs. Butte Muckers
Saturday June 17, 1:00 pm, @ Three Forks, vs. Gallatin Valley Posse
Thursday June 22–Sunday June 25, @ Three Forks, Gallatin Valley Tournament
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.