Livingston Braves are back in action

The Livingston Braves are back in action this season at Jack Weimer Memorial Park.

 File photo

The Livingston Braves lost two games on Sunday on opening day at Jack Weimer Memorial Park in Livingston.

In a doubleheader against the 406 Flyers, the Braves dropped game 1 by a score of 20-18, and then lost the second game, 15-3.

