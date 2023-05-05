Montana State health enhancement majors, Wyatt Theard and Gannon Warren, led third and fourth graders from East Side Elementary in a 50-meter sprint Thursday morning during Little Huskies Track Day at Park High.
Astra Denham struts her stuff practicing the long jump during Little Huskies Track Day on Thursday at Park High’s track field.
PHOTOS BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Little red faces complete with ear-to-ear smiles were seen Thursday as students from East Side Elementary participated in a track-and-field event at Park High.
It was Little Huskies Track Day and the event was organized by college students from Montana State University’s Health Enhancement department.
“I am so proud of how the event turned out yesterday,” said East Side School Physical Education teacher Emily Raymond. “With strong community support from our parents and involvement of MSU Health Enhancement teacher candidates, the East Side students had a blast. There was 100% engagement from all of our third and fourth graders in attendance, and as many smiles. I hope to do it again next year.”
Third- and fourth-grade students from East Side walked to the track around 9 a.m. and events began around 9:15. East Side kids rotated through a variety of seven track-and-field events designed in a lesson plan by the MSU students. Each station lasted about 17 minutes. The events included 50 and 100 meter sprints, relay races, high jump, long jump, hurdles, agility, and turbo javelin.
Parents and family members were also invited to watch and many were seen on the field in support of their little Huskies. Once the events concluded around 11:55 p.m., lunch was enjoyed on the lawn.
