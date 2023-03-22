Victory for Japan

Japan celebrates after defeating USA on Tuesday night.

 AP

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout had dreamed of this moment, along with millions of fans throughout Japan and the United States: the two biggest stars on the planet, longtime teammates, facing each other at 60 feet, 6 inches, the world title at stake.

Of course, the count went full.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters