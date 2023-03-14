The mantra “records are meant to be broken” is something that almost everyone has heard of in sports.

Such as a record like 38,387 NBA career points by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, which was broken recently by Lebron James, or Wayne Gretzky’s almost unfathomable 2,857 career points in the NHL, which may never be surpassed. Some records are meant to be broken though.

