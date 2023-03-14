The mantra “records are meant to be broken” is something that almost everyone has heard of in sports.
Such as a record like 38,387 NBA career points by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, which was broken recently by Lebron James, or Wayne Gretzky’s almost unfathomable 2,857 career points in the NHL, which may never be surpassed. Some records are meant to be broken though.
And then there are some athletes who break their own records.
Like Carter Bartz, a former Park High Ranger track star, and first-year student-athlete at Lehigh University.
As an accomplished pole vaulter, Bartz cemented himself in Livingston history forever. Not once, but twice.
Going into his junior year of high school, Bartz knew that he had the skills to be great. And he proved it during the track and field regular season, when he set the Park High school record for pole vault by clearing 14 feet, 6 inches.
That feat left him extremely confident going into the Divisional and State tournaments. At state, Bartz jumped 13 feet, 6 inches and won a Class A Montana state championship.
Not only did the student-athlete win an individual state title, but he set two school records in one season. That alone made Bartz one of the few state champion athletes to ever compete at Park High.
However, Bartz was not finished. During his senior year in 2022, Bartz aspired to jump 15 feet, but came up a few inches shy. He did clear 14 feet, 6 inches again at the Divisional meet.
At the state track meet in 2022, Bartz was once again crowned as state champion by clearing 14 feet.
Being not only a very talented pole vaulter, but a fantastic student as well, the senior had options for where he wanted to continue his athletic and academic career, and chose Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
When you hear about Bartz’s success in the sport, you would assume that he had planned to work on it from the beginning. In reality, the entire gig started off as a conversation between him and his father, Casey Bartz.
Bartz’s dad was a pole vaulter himself in high school and encouraged his son to try it during his freshman track season.
“We realized that if I put in the work, I could be great,” said Bartz, now 19.
Bartz also said that no matter what he was doing in high school, he always strived to be the best.
“I don’t like the time and effort that I put in to go down as any other place than first,” Bartz said. Throughout high school, it was a rarity that he was anywhere else than at the top of the competition.
Fast forward to the 2022-23 season, where Bartz is a freshman at Lehigh and has proved that he can compete at the college level.
In his first meet on Dec. 2, Bartz jumped 14 feet, 11 inches giving him second place at the “Fast Times Before Finals” meet. The pole vaulter continued to improve, jumping 15 feet, 4.25 inches at the Lehigh v. Lafayette dual.
At the “Bucknell Tune-Up” in mid-February, Bartz set his personal best with a jump of 15 feet, 7 inches, which won him the competition. In other meets, Bartz placed 5th place at the Patriot League Championships, and 9th at the Super Conferences.
All of this is increasingly impressive considering Bartz is a freshman competing against high-level talent from all over the Northeast. The pole vaulter athlete has exceeded expectations in college and showed that he can compete against the best athletes in his sport.
