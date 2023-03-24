If you drove by the tennis courts in Livingston anytime over the last two weeks, you would have seen a group of teenagers chipping away at the snow and ice on the playing surfaces with plastic shovels.

That was the Park High School tennis team, clearing the courts of debris, and preparing for a solid season of competition in the Eastern Class A division of the Montana High School Association.

