If you drove by the tennis courts in Livingston anytime over the last two weeks, you would have seen a group of teenagers chipping away at the snow and ice on the playing surfaces with plastic shovels.
That was the Park High School tennis team, clearing the courts of debris, and preparing for a solid season of competition in the Eastern Class A division of the Montana High School Association.
The Ranger boys and girls tennis teams are led by head coach Kandy Chain, assistant coach Lloyd Chain, and volunteer coach Pete Cocotos.
“It is important to clear off the ice, because the courts were resurfaced last year, and we are trying to keep them as nice as possible,” said Chain, who has coached the Ranger tennis teams since 2013. “The leaves made it really hard to shovel and this is the most ice I’ve seen, but we have definitely had more snow.”
Coach Chain’s word of the year is solid. In the preseason team meeting the head coach said, “We need to make a solid showing this year, and the way that will happen is by having solid groundstrokes and being solid people. Show up and get the job done.”
Coach Chain has goals set for her players this year, but her highest priority goals aren’t to win medals, and place high, rather to see her players play well. The mark of a good coach isn’t measuring their players success by how they finish, but rather by how they perform, and coach Chain knows this.
“I want everyone, but especially the boys, to not play with flash but to be solid,” said Chain. “I want to see my players be consistent every time they hit the ball. Consistent set up, consistent footwork, and consistent finish. That’s how we can win.”
The boys team is hoping to make other schools feel their presence at meets with lots of experience this year. Coach Chain is always changing around the lineup for meets, but Houston Dunn (11th grade) and Caleb Jergenson (12th grade) played as the No. 1 doubles team last year and are both two-time state qualifiers.
“One of the goals I have this year is to get All-State,” said Dunn. All-State is finishing in the top 6 at state.
“I think being able to play with Jergenson for a second year will give us confidence, and better chemistry,” said Dunn.
Another exciting prospect on the boys side is the No. 2 doubles team Baylor Beitel (11th grade) and Logan Jergenson (10th grade). After missing a ticket to the state tournament by one game last year, Beitel and Jergenson hope to qualify this year. Coach Lloyd Chain said that he thinks Dunn, Beitel and the Jergensons could go far this year. For singles, Carter Frederickson (12th grade) will likely play as the No. 1 and will make a solid showing at meets.
On the girls team, Tess Cocotos (11th grade) returns after winning the state championship last season in doubles with partner Deborah Chambers.
But Chambers graduated last year, so now Cocotos must find a new partner or make the switch to singles. Cocotos and Chambers had played together for the last two years, receiving All-State honors after placing fifth in 2021, and winning state in 2022.
When asked about her thoughts and goals heading into the season, Cocotos said, “I’m a little nervous to play singles, but my goal is All-State and maybe more.”
Cocotos also reflected on playing without Chambers for the first time in her high school career. “I’ll miss her. I really liked playing with her,” said Cocotos.
Other returning players on the girls team are Pavani Mitchum (11th grade) and Gracie Peterson (11th grade), who play doubles together, and hope to make a splash this year at Divisionals.
Another player on the girls team is Kepler Jacobik (10th grade). Jacobik jumped in last year, playing tennis for the first time in her life on the first day of practice, and spent the season learning the ropes. This year Jacobik is ready. When prompted about the offseason she said, “I played a lot and took my racquet everywhere I went.”
“I would prefer to play singles, but I don’t know we’ll just have to see,” said Jacobik.
The girls team is young without a senior, which means this year the team will have to play with poise and grit.
Be on the lookout for the tennis teams this year, as they practice for meets and travel around the state. Every day after school, the tennis team can be found at Sacajawea Park practicing their skills and striving to become more consistent players.
The first two meets are home this year, so come out and support the Ranger tennis players on Tuesday, April 4 (both teams) and Tuesday, April 11 (girls home, boys in Bozeman).
