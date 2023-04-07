Ryan Payne was born and raised in Livingston. As a boy, he grew up just like most other kids in Livingston, attending Sleeping Giant Middle School and Park High.
Payne loved sports and dedicated a lot of time to football, while also playing basketball and track for the Rangers.
A 2009 graduate of Park High, Payne’s football career started in flag football when he was in elementary school and he’s loved the game ever since. The big boy played on the line in football, and always loved the scheming of the game, he said. For Payne, the offensive line was all about problem solving in the moment. At Park High, Payne played both sides of the line, offense and defense, but he always preferred the offensive line.
Payne said he always wanted be a coach ever since he was in high school, noting that he was inspired by his own coaches and the impact that they had on his life. While reflecting on some of his memories from high school, Payne couldn’t stop talking about his coaches.
One saying that stuck with Payne was from his freshman team coach, David Pettit.
“Freshman year we did really good,” said Payne. “Coach (Pettit) instilled a sense of toughness in us. He always used to say, ‘eat nails and poop chains.’”
Coach Pettit’s leadership helped to form a tough team, and Payne reflected on one specific game that he’ll always remember.
“When I was a senior, we won a game, and it was the first game that Park High had won in a long time, so that was pretty special,” he said.
After graduating from Park High, the student-athlete attended Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota, where he played college football and pursued a math education degree. His plan was to be a high school math teacher and a football coach.
“In high school I always wanted to be a coach. I’ve always loved sports,” said Payne.
After playing college football for five years, Payne got a chance to coach right away. Dickinson State University hired him to coach on the team. Payne stayed there coaching for three years.
After that Payne jumped around for a while, coaching at Sacramento State, Oregon State, and Idaho State University.
At Oregon State, Payne worked alongside run game coordinator/offensive line coach/associate head coach Jim Michalczik. During the 2022 season, Payne was offensive line coach at Idaho State.
Two months ago, California Polytechnic State University, or Cal Poly, located in San Luis Obispo, California, hired Payne to serve as the offensive line coach and run coordinator. Cal Poly is a Division 1 college that competes in the Big West Conference.
Last Tuesday marked the first day of spring football. Payne said he is working with a new coaching staff and wants to start from the ground up.
“Right now, we just want to build a solid foundation, and make sure we are comfortable with the basics,” said the coach.
Payne said he loves everything about coaching, and even though he just started at a new school, he’s been going at it for a while. One cool thing about being a coach is seeing your players grow up and learn, he said.
“It’s my 10th year coaching, so some of my former players are going through big milestones, such as getting married or having kids, and it’s pretty awesome when they reach out to me and tell me about their lives like that,” said Payne, who is married to Alexxus, and has one daughter, Lilly.
The offensive line coach also expressed some of the challenges of being a coach.
“Working with people isn’t easy,” said Payne. “With each player, I have to find what makes them tick, and see how I can best help them. Everyone is a little different and has different motivations, so figuring that out is the hardest part of being a coach.”
When asked about his coaching style, Payne said, “I would say that I’m a passionate coach with very high expectations for my players, and I care about getting the players to a point where they want to be in their career. Sometimes my expectations are higher than theirs so I can be demanding, but I love the players and create a relationship.”
The Park High graduate said he is doing what he loves.
“I love helping kids and being a mentor to them, and I wanted to impact kids,” said the Livingston native. “I love football and all the X’s and O’s that go into it, and all the scheming.”
