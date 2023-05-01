Braves lose two games to Gallatin Valley Enterprise Staff May 1, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Coen Braham makes contact with a pitch on Saturday. Dean Hendrickson photos Ryan Bauer is safe at second base. Braves pitcher Weston Vincent brings the heat. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Livingston Braves lost two games to Gallatin Valley on Saturday at Jack Weimer Memorial Park.The Braves dropped the first game, 6-5. The top hitter for the Braves was Bridger Braham (2-for-4, double).Game 2 in the doubleheader was a high-scoring affair and the Braves came up short losing 29-22.Next up: The Braves will play Friday at the Bozeman Bucks at 6 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Trending in this Section Schretenthaler runs fastest 1600 meter in Montana Class A Rangers lose close game to Laurel, 10-9 Livingston Braves roster Rangers softball team wins tight game vs. Laurel Livingston Braves drop two games, look to rebound Saturday