Braves become road warriors May 16, 2023

Braves catcher Bridger Braham frames a pitch recently at a baseball game in Livingston. Dean Hendrickson photos

Braves' batter Liam Edwards rips the ball into left centerfield for a line drive single.

The Livingston Braves will go on the road the next few weeks for games around the state. Here's a look at the remaining schedule.

Friday May 26, 5 p.m., @ Lewistown, vs. Lewistown Redbirds
Saturday May 27, 11 a.m., @ Columbus, vs. 406 Flyers
Saturday June 3, 1 p.m., @ Three Forks, vs. Gallatin Valley Posse
Tuesday June 13, 5 p.m., @ Butte, vs. Butte Muckers
Saturday June 17, 1 p.m., @ Three Forks, vs. Gallatin Valley Posse
Thursday June 22–Sunday June 25, @ Three Forks, Gallatin Valley Tournament