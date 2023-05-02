Bode Spring

Bode Spring

 MSU sports

Montana State’s Bode Spring was named the All-Around Champion in the Big Sky Region’s rodeo competition.

A junior at MSU, Spring had an outstanding season in all three of his events, winning 2nd place for the year in tie-down roping, top 5 in steer wrestling, and top 10 in team roping.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags