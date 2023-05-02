Montana State’s Bode Spring was named the All-Around Champion in the Big Sky Region’s rodeo competition.
A junior at MSU, Spring had an outstanding season in all three of his events, winning 2nd place for the year in tie-down roping, top 5 in steer wrestling, and top 10 in team roping.
Bode will compete in the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming on June 11-17 along with six other Bobcats on the men’s rodeo team.
Western men finish secondThe University of Montana Western men’s team, the season-long Big Sky Region leaders, dropped to second place in the final standings after the Bobcats made a big move at Missoula to capture the title.
With second place, Western from Dillon still qualifies for the College National Finals Rodeo. The team will include three roughies and a team roping pair. The sixth athlete will likely be chosen by UMW coach T.J. Robbins.
Western’s roughies include two Big Sky Region champions. Sophomore Trevor Kay has led the bareback event for the entire season and finished the year with a score nearly doubling that of the runner-up, Ethan Fraser of Northern, 1641 to 825.
Freshman Gavin Knudson of Columbia Falls finished the season in a flurry, winning Missoula with 148 points and the Region bull riding title by 50 points over Owen Carlson of Miles City.
Sophomore Carson Klingler advances in saddle bronc riding with a third place individual Big Sky Region finish.
Jhett Murphy placed second in the final Big Sky Region All-Around standings, just 136 points behind Bode Springs of MSU. But All-Around is just a title and not an event and Murphy, despite multiple events in which he could have placed in the top three, advances to the CNFR with a second place season-long finish as a team roping header with partner Ty Christensen, also of Western. The pair were just 25 points out of the region title. Murphy ended the season fifth in steer wrestling and 15th in tie-down roping.
On the women’s side, no UMW hand placed in the top three and the team finished third, just one slot out of advancing as a team.
UMW freshman Tavy Leno had the team’s best chance of advancing as an independent put on a great performance in Missoula to win the women’s all-around title. The points though were not in the event she needed them. Leno won the team roping with her brother Teegen and won the breakaway roping. She placed fourth in goat tying, her best event. She ended the season fourth in goats and 15th in breakaway and 11th in team roping heading.
Enterprise Managing Editor John Carroll contributed to this report.
