BOISE, Idaho — Danny Sprinkle has coached his team into the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinals in three consecutive seasons, and he’s seen objectively incredible games each time.

In 2021, Montana State, the No. 5 seed, pushed past top-seeded Southern Utah by three points. Last season, the No. 1 seed Bobcats outlasted fourth-seeded Weber State by the same margin. Neither game — and potentially no other game in his coaching career — measures up to Tuesday’s 60-58 semifinal win in double overtime against the Wildcats again at Idaho Central Arena.

