RECORD Apr 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHApril 06, 2023: Mackenna Cole Franck, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, a female born to Kristy and Jared Franck at the Shane G. Lalani Family Birth Center at Livingston HealthCare. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Patricia Ann Arnold (Penny) Jack Munro Harry Derwin Hannon +2 David Blair Hunt Donna Jean Pfaff Lemert Craig Clouatre Linda Ann Jacobik More Obituaries