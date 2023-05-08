Virginia ‘Ginny’ Marie Aguilar
Virginia “Ginny” Marie Aguilar was born to Frank and Angeline Waite on January 26, 1953, in Minneapolis, MN. The fourth of six children, Ginny grew up in a suburb of Minneapolis, attending Catholic schools and graduating from Osseo High School in 1971.
In 1974, Ginny married Paul Haraldson and shortly thereafter moved to Livingston, MT in 1975. To this union were born three children, Erica Lyn, Danielle Marie, and Alden Paul. They later divorced. In 1989, she married Pete Aguilar and to this union was born a daughter, Jordan Leigh. After moving to Livingston, Ginny became involved with St. Mary’s Catholic School and Church, where all four of her children attended. Not only did she spend countless hours volunteering with the school, but she also worked for the parish and later became very active in Catholic Daughters.
Ginny had a great love for the outdoors, which spanned all seasons. At a young age Ginny found her love for hunting and fishing with her father, which continued throughout her life. Her passion for shooting allowed her to go to the Montana State Games and compete in target shooting, she was a “great shot.” In the summers she enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking and playing women’s softball. Ginny was also a skilled ice skater, placing first in a speed skating event at the age of 11. She continued to enjoy being on skates throughout her life, whether skating on the Sacajawea Park Lagoon or indoors on rollerskates. Ginny enjoyed cooking, playing chess with her husband Pete and grandson Ezra, reading and long drives in the country.
Being an all-around lover of nature, she loved planting and caring for her flowers in the summer and caring for the birds in her yard. Ginny was a dedicated mother and grandmother who made her children’s and grandchildren’s lives special. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Belle they were best buds. Ginny will be remembered warmly by all of those who were fortunate to have met her.
Ginny passed away peacefully at her home, with her family by her side, on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Ginny is survived by three siblings, Carol Anselment of Anoka, MN, Donna (John) Murray of Ogilvie, MN, and Larry Waite of Las Vegas, NV; four children, Erica Haraldson of Missoula, MT, Danielle Haraldson of Bozeman, MT, Alden Haraldson of Livingston, MT, and Jordan Aguilar of Livingston, MT; four stepchildren, Toni (Rod) Lund of Ronan, MT, Tracie Aguilar of Ronan, MT, Joaquin (Lisa) Aguilar of Three Forks, MT, and Pete (Ginger) Aguilar of Tendoy, ID; and five grandchildren, Ezra, Belle, Owen, Zeta, Emery; as well as numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Aguilar, parents Frank and Angeline Waite, and brothers Stephen and Thomas Waite.
A rosary prayer will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Livingston, MT, with graveside service and reception following.
Memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Catholic School: 511 S. F St., Livingston, MT 59047; or Special Olympics of Montana, 710 First Ave. N., Great Falls, MT 59401.
