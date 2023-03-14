Shirley H. Perin
Age 84 — 09/04/1938-3/11/2023
A celebration of life for Shirley H. Perin will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Clyde Park Community Center. Friends may stop in at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to sign the guest book.
Burial will be private at the Clyde Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to Livingston Animal Shelter or Bozeman Cancer Center. Franzen Davis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
