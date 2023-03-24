Shirley Payne
Picasa

1927-2023

On March 18, 2023 our family lost a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Shirley Payne. Shirley was diagnosed with dementia a few years ago. She gave her all to maintain a normal life and fought to the end. Unfortunately, it was not her fight to win, but we were truly blessed to have Shirley for 95 wonderful years.

