Shawna McGee May 12, 2023

In the early morning on Christmas Day 2022, 59-year-old Shawna McGee passed away.The family has invited all to the Livingston Elks Lodge on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to share, honor and remember Shawna's life.