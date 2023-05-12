Shawna McGee

In the early morning on Christmas Day 2022, 59-year-old Shawna McGee passed away.

The family has invited all to the Livingston Elks Lodge on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to share, honor and remember Shawna’s life.

