Sandra Margaret Johnston Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sandra Margaret JohnstonSandra Margaret Johnston, 85, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.A Celebration of Life for Sandra Johnston will be held April 29, 2023 at noon at the Music Ranch Montana, U.S. 89 South. Hors d’oeuvres will be served. Please bring your drink of preference.A special thank-you to the Music Ranch Family. Their ranch was owned by Sandra’s Parents from 1948 to 1970.Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save