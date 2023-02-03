Sandra Johnston
Sandra Margaret Johnston, 85, of Livingston, MT, passed away in Sheridan, WY on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her daughter’s home with her loving family by her side.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sandra Johnston
Sandra Margaret Johnston, 85, of Livingston, MT, passed away in Sheridan, WY on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her daughter’s home with her loving family by her side.
Sandy was born on December 8, 1937 in Livingston, Montana to James Wilson and Mary Frelich. Sandy had four brothers, Joe, Jim, Windsor and one sister, Mollie Hancock. They grew up at West Boulder River Ranch, moving to the ranch at Paradise Valley in 1947. Sandy graduated from Park County High School in Livingston, Montana in 1956.
Sandy married Sammy Johnston on July 3, 1957 in Livingston, Montana. This marriage was blessed with a son, Rod and a daughter, Debbie. In the spring of 1962 the family moved to West Yellowstone. Sam went to open the car door for Sandy, she locked the door then rolled the window down a few inches and said “I’m not getting out.” The snow banks were well above the car. Sandy got over her fear of the snow and became a snowmobile queen. Her 340 Ski Doo could outrun and climb the men’s snowmobiles, which created a laughter from her that echoed throughout the mountain tops.
The family moved to Deer Lodge from 1974 to 1976 with Harrison Logging. They returned to Livingston in the fall of 1976. Sandy took great pride in her lawn and flower gardens. She always kept an immaculate house and loved cooking and baking for family and friends. Dancing was a favorite of Sandy and Sam’s. Many Fridays and Saturdays were spent with friends at the Melody Supper Club, Elks or anywhere else where there was a band.
Sandy lived a healthy life for 83 years. The last two were fighting cancer. She was in remission for 8 months, where she was going to the gym four to five times a week and resuming her lawn and garden hobbies.
Sandy is survived by her son, Rod Johnston (Ronda) of Melville, MT; daughter, Debbie Poeschl (Tony) of Decker, MT; grandson, Jake Johnston (Chelsie); great-grandchildren, Coulee and Jolie Johnston; brother, Windsor Wilson (Coral) as well as several nephews, nieces and cousins.
“When your Loved one becomes a Memory, the memories became a Treasure.”
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.