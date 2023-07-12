Robert Frederick

Robert "Phrog" Frederick passed away on April 27, 2023. A celebration of life will be held on July 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the American Legion in Livingston, Montana.

The family has invited all to join them to honor, share and remember Phrog.

