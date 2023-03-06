Raymond “Ray” P. Ansotegui

Dr. Raymond “Ray” P. Ansotegui’s seven -ear battle with Alzheimer’s ended peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 2, while being lovingly attended by his family.

Born July 11, 1947 to Ray and Irene Ansotegui on the family ranch bordering Nevada and Oregon, Ray spent his early years on the family ranch in Paradise Valley, Nevada. He loved school and couldn’t wait to be a cowboy. As early as 10 years old he “went on the wagon” — his term for the week-long cattle drives where he learned a lot about being a cowboy and cursing. He embraced the beauty of being horseback without civilization for miles.