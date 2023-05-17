Phyllis Mae Young, age 90, of Glendive, Montana, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive. A Life Tribute Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Phyllis was born on January 22, 1933 in Livingston, Montana to her parents, Otto and Lettie (Smith) Juhnke. She was raised and educated in Livingston. Following her education, Phyllis worked a couple of different jobs, including at the laundry mat and the movie theater. Phyllis was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Young on May 11, 1953 in Livingston and to this union six children were born. In 1963, the family moved to Glendive, where Phyllis worked at local hotels and later at the Wagon Wheel Bar until her retirement in 2009.
Phyllis enjoyed tending to her flowers and yard work. She was especially fond of family gatherings and her grandchildren. Phyllis loved her grandchildren unconditionally and looked forward to seeing them in all of their activities.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dick, in 2009; infant daughter, Debbie; infant great grandson, Justin Scarpholt; five siblings, Oneida Sumner, Howard Juhnke, Don Juhnke, Jerry Juhnke and Bev Fredericks; and her beloved dog Timmy.
She is survived by her five children, Sharon (Jeff) Bain, Vic (Rita) Young, Jim (Cindi) Young, Sandy (Mike) Raney and Stacy (Darren) Schieffer, all of Glendive; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson; five siblings, Dorothy (Bob) Quesenberry, Lois Hatfield, Bill Juhnke, Dick (Gay) Juhnke and Hugh (Dorothy) Juhnke, all of Livingston; and numerous nieces and nephews.