Patricia Ann Arnold (Penny)
Patricia Ann Arnold (Penny) went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 24, 2023. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time in her Bozeman, Montana home.
Penny grew up in Massachusetts, where she was born on June 29, 1939 to John Edward Arnold and Helen Marie (Beim) Arnold of Minneapolis, MN. She attended Dana Hall and Wellesley College before transferring to Stanford University, where she was awarded a Master’s Degree in Education in 1960.
Penny had a love of learning like her father, who was a Professor of Mechanical Engineering, first at MIT and later at Stanford University, with professorships in Engineering, Design Division, and its Graduate School of Business. The symphony, literature, museums, and travel were important parts of Penny’s life. Her love of learning and love of the arts inspired her generous giving.
Penny developed many passions over the years. Her lifetime loves were horses, riding as well as breeding them, religious studies, rehabbing houses, opera, holistic medicine, Bowen theory, and genealogy. Her love of nature, especially the sun, water, birds, and flowers, were widely known. Perhaps overriding all was a love of people, especially those who liked to laugh as much as she did. Playing charades at family reunions, word games, and card games were specialties of hers. She did so enjoy winning!
From an early age, Penny was known for her kindness and ability to collect friendships. She brought beauty to those around her and was eager to partake in the beauty that others had to share with her. The way she laid a dinner table, filled the air with classical music, stirred great conversation, and enjoyed delicious food will always be cherished and remembered. To know Penny was to love her and to be loved.
Penny married Eugene Morton on June 7, 1960 but lost him to a Naval aviation accident early in their life together. Their son, Christopher Morton, was Penny’s pride and joy. Penny and Chris enjoyed many years of flying his plane, deep sea fishing, traveling, enjoying friends, family, delicious seafood and cherishing the deep bond between them.
Although Penny did not have grandchildren of her own, she acquired numerous grandchildren through her close friendship with Sharon Finch. Their 33 years of friendship lead them on many traveling, working, and playing adventures. Ronda Pickard, Penny’s “adopted” daughter, often joined in on the fun.
Penny served as President of the Beim Foundation, a multi generation family philanthropic foundation, which honors the past while embracing the future by awarding grants to small, community based organizations. She served on the board of the Clyde Park Community Center. Caring for the elderly and those in need was Penny’s heart. She was often cooking meals and running errands for others, as well as serving as a hospice care provider in the Park County area.
Penny is survived by her brother, Jack Arnold (Brenda), her best friends, Brenda Arnold and Sharon Finch, her favorite nephews and nieces, Erik and Meghan Arnold and Jay and Allison Villani, her son, Christopher E. Morton (Sharie), and her stepdaughters, Lee Ray (Kevin) and Leslie Sevison.
A memorial service is planned April 15, 2023 at 10:30am at Calvary Chapel, Bozeman, MT.
