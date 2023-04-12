Michael Glenn ‘Mick’ West
Michael Glenn “Mick” West, 82, of Paradise Valley, Montana, died April 4, 2023 at the Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber, Montana.
Mick was born Aug. 12, 1940 in Knoxville, Iowa, to Glenn Elmer and Mary Elizabeth (Snyder) West. Mick was later joined by brother Joel.
Mick was united in marriage to Kathryn Louise “Kay” Karr on Dec. 14, 1957 in Ottumwa, Iowa. The couple quickly added two daughters, Karrie and Kim, and later, son Matt.
Mick worked at IGA and Iowa Power and Light in Knoxville, Iowa, in order to support his young family. After moving to Marshalltown, Iowa, he worked at Thermogas and as a machinist for Chicago Northwestern Railroad. He later transferred to the Burlington Northern Railroad in Livingston, Montana. After the railroad left town, Mick worked for the National Park Service at Old Faithful in Yellowstone.
Mick was a jack of all trades, rebuilding a Model A pickup, player pianos, and several antique tractors, and building his pride and joy, a beautiful log house in Paradise Valley, doing all the work himself (sometimes with a little help from the family). At 82, Mick and Kay were still taking motorcycle rides. He especially enjoyed their trips on the Beartooth Highway and through Yellowstone National Park. Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his family.
Those left to cherish Mick’s memory are his wife of 65 years, Kay; their children Karrie, Kim (Dave Hill), and Matt (Krista); his brother Joel (Gloria); grandson John (Jasper) Lynch; and great-grandchildren Damion and Aveily.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents.
No memorial service is planned. Cremation has taken place, and per Mick’s wishes, he will join his faithful companion Skye in the West’s pet cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting Franzen-Davis.com.
Memorials may be directed to the Stafford Animal Shelter, 3 Business Park Road, Livingston, Montana 59047.
