Maye Evelyn (Pat) Lambert
Maye Evelyn (Pat) Lambert, 85, of Galena Park, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2023.
Pat was born to Samuel Prewitt and Delema Penrod, on April 2, 1937 in Leggett, Texas and she graduated from Leggett High School and Lufkin Business School. After moving to Galena Park, she became an active member of the First Baptist Church of Galena Park, where she worshiped, learned, and served for over 60 years. Here, her passions included pouring into mission work, including fundraising for the Lottie Moon Offering, hosting birthday parties at nearby nursing homes, leading a hostess and benevolence committee, and performing outreach with the Hospitality House. She loved teaching Sunday school, playing the piano, and serving as the church secretary for many years as well. She had a love of keeping those who were sick or homebound supported through her card ministry, and she never missed an opportunity to witness about her faith. In addition to her work with the church, Pat was the smiling face of the medical practice of Dr. Alan Lambert for over 25 years.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Dr. Alan Lambert, her children, Patti Raines and husband Keith, Allan (Randy) Parrish, Todd Parrish and wife Renee, Stepson Gary Lambert and wife Mary Alice, her grandchildren, Shanna Carmouche, Angel Raines, Russell Lambert, Holly Wiese, and great-grandchildren, Kailyn Wimmer, Isabella Carmouche, Benjamin, Bradley, and Molly Lambert, and Dollie and William Wiese. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her siblings, Raymond (Bud) Prewitt and wife Cara, Carolyn Williams, and Russell (Bubba) Brock and wife Kathleen.
A celebration of Pat’s Life was held on Feb. 25, 2023 at First Baptist Church Galena Park, 1505 1st Street, Galena Park, Texas 77547. Pastor Marcos Ramos officiated the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church designated for mission work. Interment will be at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.