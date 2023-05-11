Born Mary Anne Klemetson on Sept. 15, 1930, on a hardscrabble homestead in northern Montana, Mom was raised in a loving, Christian home. But it was the Great Depression, and times were tough. Electricity and indoor plumbing would come later in Mom’s life. Of Norwegian and Danish ancestry, she and her sisters, Ruth and Valborg, were of strong stock, made stronger by the hardships they endured. She attended a rural school south of Rudyard, Montana, through eighth grade, and high school in Havre, Montana. Mom was very smart, and what she learned was never forgotten, as evidenced by her recitation of poems of great length she had learned as a youngster.
Mom met and married Tom Adams, on June 3, 1949. They farmed and ranched most of their married life. Mom was a hand on the farm or ranch. She was the chief hay baler, and could back up the stock truck with the best of them. She definitely was more than a stay-at-home Mom. She could be out wrestling calves during branding, and still put on a huge meal for the crew. She was the rock that held our family together, our chief cheerleader, and could always be counted on to back you up if you ran into trouble. She was kind and always had a place at the holiday table for people who had no family.
Mom passed away late in the evening of May 4, at the age of 92, in Fort Benton, Montana. She was predeceased by her parents, Chris Klemetson and Luvina Raun Klemetson; her husband, Tom in 1997; her younger sister, Vicki (Valborg) and our dear sweet sister, Cheryl, in 2021. She left her remaining children, Donna Tandy, Roberts, Montana; Dave Adams, Gildford, Montana; Wayne Adams, Lewistown, Montana; Steve Adams, Gildford; and Kathy Dunbar, Dodson, Montana; to mourn her passing, as well as
10 grandchildren, Cassidy and Jessica Tandy, Kerri Baldwin, Jason Adams, Susan and Scott Williams, Jenny and Jill Adams, and Autumn and Summer Dunbar. She also leaves great-grandchildren Destiny, Isaiah, twins Omari and Savani, Alex, Everly, Kallen, Isabella, Lance, Angie, Shannon, Sofia, and Malachi; her sister, Ruth Horinek, Hingham, Montana; and numerous nieces and nephews, of whom she was very fond.
She will be interred next to Tom and Cheryl in the Mountain View Cemetery, Livingston, Montana, after the service at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home, Livingston, Montana. A luncheon will follow the interment, with the location to be announced.
