Margaret Kenney Scruggs
1/31/24 Idaho Falls, ID —
4/21/2023 Dowling Park, FL
Margaret was raised on a 600-acre cattle ranch, walked 2 miles to school with six to eight other students, and boarded out in Helena, MT and Idaho Falls. She cleaned, babysat, and did bookkeeping for her board. In summers she worked at the ranch and cooked for 10-man hay crews. At 17, she attended business school in Billings, MT. Six hours of morning study preceded her five-hour workday.
In January 1942, she reported for work in the Army Ordinance Deptartment, first in Washington, D.C., then Detroit. Her speed and efficiency placed her in the offices of high-ranking officers. Transferred to Salt Lake City, she met William M Scruggs Jr. at a military dance. They married in March 1944 in Rapid City, SD, where Bill’s B17 crew was training before flying to England. She then traveled alone to Florida, meeting her in-laws and working for the government until October 1944, when Bill returned.
Raising three daughters, she always worked: executive secretary for United Way and other companies, a volunteer with Girl Scouts, church, Red Cross, the Democratic Party, American Legion, and others.
In 1966, she worked with four men (Ken, Jim, Tom, Fred) on what would become the Florida Trail, a national Scenic Trail. As a founding member, she built and maintained two trail sections and led numerous work hikes. After moving to Gainesville, FL, in late 1968, she became the first paid employee, working full time as Executive Secretary, bookkeeper, accountant, and newsletter editor.
In 1984, Margaret joined the Peace Corps, living two years in the African nation of Lesotho, where she helped villagers with a basket cooperative, teaching sewing machine repair, and tutored high school students. Her around-the-world return trip included Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Alaska. In 1999, she returned to Africa to see friends and completed a Zambezi River trip with Class 5 rapids.
For 35 years in Gainesville, Margaret volunteered with Habitat, Hospice, Grace Presbyterian, the Clothes Closet, several choirs, FTA, and home hosts for people traveling to area hospitals. She received the 1991 Alachua County Medal for Volunteer Work. In 2003, she moved to Dowling Park and began volunteering at three local second-hand shops. She continued in choir, Bridge Club, and regular exercise.
Margaret loved to travel, visiting five continents. Service to her community and church were central. Long life took family, friends, sight, hearing, memory, and mobility. She would say, “God take me now, I’m ready. I can’t travel, hike, or canoe so what is the point of hanging around.”
She was preceded in death by parents Thurlow Kenney, of Livingston MT and Lillian Stumbo Kenney, of Helena, MT, and five siblings. She is survived by two daughters, two grandsons, and two great-grands. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
