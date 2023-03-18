Linda Ann Jacobik
Linda Ann Jacobik, 65, of Livingston, Montana passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Linda Ann Jacobik
Linda Ann Jacobik, 65, of Livingston, Montana passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
Linda was born in Lackawanna, New York, the daughter of Edward and Marion (Schul) Otremba. She attended her schooling in Western New York, where she graduated from Immaculata Girls Academy.
Following her graduation, she attended college for two years and then began her career at HSBC. Linda proudly retired after 28 years in banking. She cherished the lifelong friendships she made during those years.
After retiring, Linda moved to Montana to be near her grandchildren and children. Linda was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. She enjoyed touring Montana, rafting, dancing, volunteering at the Livingston Food Resource Center and working on the safety team for the Fourth of July Parade.
Linda is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Jackson, of Livingston; brother Edward (Duke) Otremba and family of Hamburg, New York; sister Tamara Harbold and family of Hamburg, New York; son Keith Jacobik and wife Carren of Livingston; grandchildren Kepler and Carter; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by son Karl Jacobik.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.