Leslie M. ‘Bud’ Williams
Leslie M. “Bud” Williams passed away on Jan. 25, 2023.
He was born in Helena, Montana on May 18, 1932 to George Leslie Williams and Minerva (Nevin) Williams. He spent his childhood years in the Helena, Bozeman, Melville areas in Montana and also in Spokane and Seattle, Washington which put “traveling” in his blood. During five of those years he attended Deaconess Methodist School in Helena where the children boarded as well as educated. In 1944 he moved to Reno, Nevada to join his mother and stepfather Glenn C. Johnson (”a darned good man,” according to Bud), formerly of Bozeman. Bud left Reno high school in 1949 and joined the Navy where he served one year active duty, gaining diesel engineman rating and was released into the inactive reserves and then recalled to serve in 1951. He took a troop ship from Treasure Island to Pearl Harbor, boarded a ten sectional floating dock with, additionally, two machine barges and an APL (living quarters) that was towed for 28 days by sea going and yard tugboats from Pearl to Guam where he worked primarily as a small boat engineer for two years.
Upon release from service, he worked for the BLM Cadastral Survey Crew as a rear chainman and note keeper, and in 1955 Bud studied at National Schools Automotive/Diesel and Allied Mechanics in Los Angeles while working for Al Titus’s BSA, Ariel and Zundapp shop.
During that time he met Von Dutch, the “father of pin-striping” — who worked the next stall over and they became friends. Dutch painted, sometimes played “sweet potato” and saxophone at after hour-jazz clubs and took Bud with him to help pin-stripe…and drink beer.
Later, Bud went to Reno, Nevada, married Patricia Bruel (later divorced) and then returned to Los Angeles to work for Rapid Blue Print Company, delivering classified material and blueprints on a motorcycle, averaging 1100 miles a week in downtown traffic. Later he returned to Reno and Lake Tahoe where he married Judith Selfridge (Later divorced) gaining a daughter Jeannine then adding four more children; Laura, Judy, Tim and Bill. In the late 1960s he and family moved to Livingston, where he opened Air Cooled Motors on Park Street and later worked for Alpine Yamaha.
In 1971 he married Karen (Williams) Williams (her maiden name also) in Virginia City, Montana and with $8.00 in his pocket they flipped a coin to determine whether to go east or west and thus drove to Spokane, where Bud worked briefly until he was hired by a shop, Motorcycle Self Service in Salt Lake City, as Technical Advisor for Motorcycle Self Service where “anything that had wheels” was repaired by owners with his supervision. Meanwhile, he continued to be active in Canada and the U.S. competing in motorcycle long distance desert/cross country races in which he was always competitive. Later, working for a company based in Denver and Calgary, he began drilling water and geo-thermal wells in many states and Canada.
Despite eventually moving back to Livingston to be nearer to family and friends Bud never lost his interest in quests.
The 51 years in which Bud and Karen were married were filled with adventure, companionship, mutual respect and eternal love. Bud is survived by his wife Karen, his daughters Jeannine, Laura and Judy, son Tim, stepson Drew, and his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father George, his mother Minerva and his son Bill.