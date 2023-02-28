Kathryn Kimmel
Kathryn Kimmel, 68, of Livingston died peacefully at the Riverstone Hospice House in Billings on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Kathryn Kimmel, 68, of Livingston died peacefully at the Riverstone Hospice House in Billings on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Kathryn was born and grew up in Midland, Michigan. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Michigan, her Master’s at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and returned to the University of Michigan for her Ph.D. Her post-doc studies were at the National Institutes of Health in Washington, D.C. and at U of M.
She met her partner of 40 years, Gary Zajic, at U of M, and after long and varied careers in the biomedical field, they retired to Livingston.
Kathryn played the piano and French horn. She loved music, from Beethoven to lce-T. She made beautiful pottery and loved dyeing cloth. She was a stellar cook and planted a large garden every year.
Kathryn read constantly. For a time she worked at the library in Livingston, where she met some great people and read a ton of books. She loved college football, collecting rocks and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her partner, Gary, her parents, Chuck and Sue Kimmel, and her brother Tom. She is survived by her sister JK Kimmel of Livingston, her nephews Gordon and David (Alex Gardner) Soth-Kimmel of Colorado, and many cousins.
Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Many thanks to the kindness and skill of the staff at Riverstone Hospice.