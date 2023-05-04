John Garland Franks
John Garland Franks, 76, of Livingston, passed away April 27, at Spring Creek Memory Care in Bozeman, just a few days shy of his 77th birthday.
He was the youngest son of Estil and Bessie Franks. John is survived by his son Jason, daughter in Law Ancy Bindu-Franks, and grandson Dante.
He was preceded in death by his his former wives, Janet Adams and Sunday Tangen; brothers, Garret, Clyde, and Estil Jr. (Diane); sisters Winona Horsley, Rhonda (Steve) Wiltgen, and brothers in law, Wayne Goben and Raymond Horsley; and stepsiblings Paul (Elinor) Franks, Joann (Bud) Osborne, and Nancy Hedgecock. John is also survived by his sisters, Margaret (Peter) Napthine, Loretta Goben, and Kathleen (Rick) Bailey; stepson Jay (Kat); and numerous nieces and nephews.
John’s last marriage was to Deb Relaford. John worked until his retirement for the Burlington Northern Railroad in the position of brakeman, the same position his father, Estil Sr., held for many years. John was instrumental in obtaining access to the family homestead of his great Aunt Bessie Hankins, and built his own cabin by hand, as well as his own home in town.
John tried on many hats as a young man, but mostly loved the mountains, and with his father spent many months in the outdoors, setting camps for the Forest Service, which gave him traditional insights essentially disappearing from our culture today. He was an accomplished carpenter, horse packer, hunter, fisherman and mountain man.
John was a friend to many, and his sense of humor was well known. John’s later years were made more difficult with a tragic diagnosis of dementia. His family will miss his presence in our lives. A private family memorial will be held at a later date at Passage Creek Falls, where John spent many days doing what he loved and what mattered to him.
