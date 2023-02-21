Jeannette Rae Peterson
Jeannette Peterson, 91, of Livingston, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Caslen Living Center.
Jeannette Rae Peterson
Jeannie was born, July 13, 1931, in Bozeman Montana to Arnold M. and Nora M. (Friedich)
Jeannie attended Bozeman Gallatin High and graduated in 1949.
Jeannie met the love of her life, Lorrie Alvin Peterson, in the fall of 1946 and married on May 21, 1950, in Bozeman at the Methodist Church.
Jeannie enjoyed being around the cattle industry with her husband throughout their lives. She was dedicated to the church and was the bookkeeper for the Holbrook Untied Church. She was also deeply involved with the Eastern Star, Cattlewomen’s, and the Park County Cowbells.
Jeannie is preceded in death by her husband, Lorrie; sister, Arlene Blockey; brother, Keith Swanson; and her parents, Arnold and Nora Swanson.
Jeannie is survived by her three sons, Terry (Patti) Peterson, Jerry Peterson, and Richards (Treva) Peterson. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Brian (Courtney) Peterson, Kevin Peterson, Corey (Aly) Peterson, Kelsey (Kyle) Hancock, AJ Peterson, Aubrey (Jesse) Groff, Aundrea (Beau) Peterson, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made at Livingston Eastern Star.